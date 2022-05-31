Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the quarter. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition makes up 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEKK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,868. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

