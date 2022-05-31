Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $25.99 Million in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,676,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,994,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I makes up 4.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.72% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,244,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

AUS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,728. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

