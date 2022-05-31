Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $5.47 Million in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 2.18% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOCC remained flat at $$9.62 during trading on Tuesday. 216,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

