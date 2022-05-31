Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $1.81 Million Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 181,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

