Foundry Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,268,687 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,268,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,620,000. Rover Group comprises approximately 44.0% of Foundry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Group LLC owned 0.11% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,703. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

