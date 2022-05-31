Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 4,627 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

