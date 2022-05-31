Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $301,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.68 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

