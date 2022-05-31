Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

