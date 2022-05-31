Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

