Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS FRHHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Freshii has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

