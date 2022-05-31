FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

