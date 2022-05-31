Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 6.1%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44. 7,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

