Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 6.1%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44. 7,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
