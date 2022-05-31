Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.27. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 194,146 shares.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
