Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $588,679.00

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $111.28 million and $588,679.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,453.46 or 0.99738225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.