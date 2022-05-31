Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GLMD stock remained flat at $$0.51 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.