GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.70 and last traded at $125.06. 94,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,363,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.21.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.63). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

