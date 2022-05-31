Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

