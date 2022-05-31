Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.67 ($0.72).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 117,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($38,799.34).

GMR remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.33) on Tuesday. 78,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,629. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.92 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.40 ($0.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

