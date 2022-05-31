GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

