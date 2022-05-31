Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,222. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.