Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.48

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 5332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,854 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

