Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 269,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

