Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

