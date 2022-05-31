Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

