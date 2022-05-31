Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

About Getlink (Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.