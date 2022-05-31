Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $72.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

