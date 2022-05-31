GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

