Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 644,669 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.50% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.