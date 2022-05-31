Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,009,432 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,009,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSAG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

PSAG stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

