Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,178 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.