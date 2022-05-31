Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 23,887,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,758 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.66% of Aries I Acquisition worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAM. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aries I Acquisition (Get Rating)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.