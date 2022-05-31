Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,175 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $31,148,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 22.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 180,208 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

