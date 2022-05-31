Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,801 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Colicity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colicity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLIU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

