Glazer Capital LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,828 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.81% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

