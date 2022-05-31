Glazer Capital LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,462 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

