Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000.

TEKKU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

