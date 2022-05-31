Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 749,999 shares.The stock last traded at $39.68 and had previously closed at $39.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

