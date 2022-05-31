Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 157,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.