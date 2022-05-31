GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $258,140.43 and $140.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.04 or 0.06097854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.00635411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00617893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00074143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004442 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.