Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.