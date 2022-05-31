Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report $259.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.40 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $251.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 930,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,823. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

