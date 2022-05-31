Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

GMED stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,922. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

