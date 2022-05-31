Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GOGL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,278,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 291,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

