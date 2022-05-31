GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 1.3% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 65,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

