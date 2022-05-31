Governor DAO Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $530,611.27 and $22,119.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.