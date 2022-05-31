GQG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,053 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 235,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,040,716. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.