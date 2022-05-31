GQG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 82,908 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 903,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,521,024. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

