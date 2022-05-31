GQG Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $759,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

NYSE RY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,685. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.