GQG Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $119,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

