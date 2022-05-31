GQG Partners LLC Invests $207.79 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,598,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 162,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,371. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.