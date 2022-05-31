GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,531,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Procter & Gamble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

